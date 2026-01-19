EU Stands Firm Against Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats

Major European Union countries, such as Germany and France, have condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats regarding Greenland, labeling them as blackmail. France has proposed possible economic countermeasures as a response. Trump announced plans for increasing tariffs on several EU nations unless the U.S. is allowed to purchase Greenland.

The affected countries, already under 10% and 15% tariffs, have dispatched military personnel to Denmark's Arctic island as tensions rise. A joint statement declared that tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations, risking a potentially dangerous spiral. Danish officials insisted that Arctic security exercises pose no threat and are willing to engage in dialogue based on sovereignty.

EU leaders, with support from Denmark, Norway, and France, are exploring a united response. They advocate for diplomacy to resolve the issue, urging the U.S. to consider its interests beyond presidential actions. However, the possibility of activating the Anti-Coercion Instrument and reconsidering trade deals remains on the table, emphasizing the EU's firm stance against coercion.

