Inferno in Chile: Wildfires Cause Catastrophe

Wildfires in central and southern Chile have led to 18 fatalities and widespread devastation as extreme heat fuels the blazes. A state of catastrophe has been declared to enhance military coordination. Despite this, local officials criticize the delayed federal response, and thousands face evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Penco | Updated: 19-01-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 03:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fiery catastrophe that has gripped central and southern Chile, wildfires have claimed 18 lives and ravaged thousands of acres, authorities reported Sunday. The nation is enduring a heat wave exacerbating the calamity, leaving hundreds of homes in ruins and thousands displaced.

President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of catastrophe in the central Biobio and neighbouring Nuble regions, located approximately 500 km from Santiago. This emergency declaration facilitates a collaborative effort with the military as rogue fires have scorched 8,500 hectares, displacing 50,000 individuals, according to Security Minister Luis Cordero.

Local officials expressed dismay over the government's delayed support, as Penco's mayor Rodrigo Vera chronicled the devastation in his community. Firefighters battled the blazes amid strong winds and scorching temperatures, with some residents caught off-guard, leading to the destruction of homes, vehicles, and public facilities.

