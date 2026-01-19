Inferno in Chile: Wildfires Cause Catastrophe

In a fiery catastrophe that has gripped central and southern Chile, wildfires have claimed 18 lives and ravaged thousands of acres, authorities reported Sunday. The nation is enduring a heat wave exacerbating the calamity, leaving hundreds of homes in ruins and thousands displaced.

President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of catastrophe in the central Biobio and neighbouring Nuble regions, located approximately 500 km from Santiago. This emergency declaration facilitates a collaborative effort with the military as rogue fires have scorched 8,500 hectares, displacing 50,000 individuals, according to Security Minister Luis Cordero.

Local officials expressed dismay over the government's delayed support, as Penco's mayor Rodrigo Vera chronicled the devastation in his community. Firefighters battled the blazes amid strong winds and scorching temperatures, with some residents caught off-guard, leading to the destruction of homes, vehicles, and public facilities.