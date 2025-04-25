Left Menu

Medha Patkar's Arrest Stirs 24-Year-Old Defamation Case Controversy

Social activist Medha Patkar was arrested after failing to furnish probation bonds in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The case, 24 years old, resurfaced when a court issued a non-bailable warrant against Patkar, citing her past contributions and neglecting to comply with court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:22 IST
Social activist Medha Patkar was arrested on Friday in connection with a long-standing defamation case after failing to comply with a court order to furnish probation bonds, officials confirmed.

The case, initiated 24 years ago by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, led to a non-bailable warrant being issued against Patkar, due to her non-compliance with court directives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh verified her arrest after officers arrived at her Nizamuddin residence in southeast Delhi. A previous court ruling had granted Patkar a one-year probation, recognizing her contributions as the leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan and highlighting that the offense did not warrant imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

