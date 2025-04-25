Medha Patkar's Arrest Stirs 24-Year-Old Defamation Case Controversy

Social activist Medha Patkar was arrested on Friday in connection with a long-standing defamation case after failing to comply with a court order to furnish probation bonds, officials confirmed.

The case, initiated 24 years ago by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, led to a non-bailable warrant being issued against Patkar, due to her non-compliance with court directives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh verified her arrest after officers arrived at her Nizamuddin residence in southeast Delhi. A previous court ruling had granted Patkar a one-year probation, recognizing her contributions as the leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan and highlighting that the offense did not warrant imprisonment.

