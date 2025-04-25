Social Activist Medha Patkar Arrested in Defamation Case

Renowned social activist Medha Patkar was arrested on Friday following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Delhi court. The warrant was the result of her failure to provide probation bonds in a defamation case dating back 24 years.

The case, initially filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, reached new heights when police executed the warrant at Patkar's Southeast Delhi residence. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest.

Although Patkar was previously granted a year's probation due to her notable activism work, including leadership in the Narmada Bachao Andolan, her non-compliance led to the court's decisive action.

