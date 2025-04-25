Delhi Court Defers Notice to Gandhis in National Herald Case

A Delhi court has chosen not to issue a notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a plea, argued that the complaint could only be addressed after hearing the accused, as per recent legal provisions.

However, the judge stressed the importance of reviewing missing documents in the chargesheet and set the next hearing for May 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)