Delhi Court Defers Notice to Gandhis in National Herald Case

A Delhi court has delayed issuing notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate requested to proceed with notices, but the court demanded additional missing documents before considering the plea. The next hearing is scheduled for May 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:53 IST
Delhi Court Defers Notice to Gandhis in National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court has chosen not to issue a notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a plea, argued that the complaint could only be addressed after hearing the accused, as per recent legal provisions.

However, the judge stressed the importance of reviewing missing documents in the chargesheet and set the next hearing for May 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

