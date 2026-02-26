Left Menu

Gauhati HC Takes Notice of Controversial Speech Linked to Assam CM

The Gauhati High Court issued notices to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding PILs that accuse him of hate speech. The petitions, filed by public figures, allege Sarma's statements promote discrimination and incite violence against a minority community. The court demands a response from the CM and related entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:04 IST
Gauhati HC Takes Notice of Controversial Speech Linked to Assam CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to public interest litigations accusing him of delivering hate speech. Filed by several notable figures, the petitions claim Sarma's statements potentially incite societal division and violence against minority communities. The court has set April 21 for the next hearing.

The petitions focus on controversial statements allegedly made by Sarma, which are claimed to encourage discrimination and economic and social boycotts against a specific minority group. The Chief Justice highlighted these concerns during a recent court session, but the BJP party was not named in the current notice.

High-profile lawyers represented the petitioners, while no legal representative appeared for the government. Petitioners called for interim measures restricting Sarma from making provocative statements, a request currently under court consideration. An inquiry by a Special Investigation Team has also been proposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

Graham McNulty Takes the Helm at Serious Fraud Office

 United Kingdom
2
India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

 Global
3
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
4
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026