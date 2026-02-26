Gauhati HC Takes Notice of Controversial Speech Linked to Assam CM
The Gauhati High Court issued notices to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding PILs that accuse him of hate speech. The petitions, filed by public figures, allege Sarma's statements promote discrimination and incite violence against a minority community. The court demands a response from the CM and related entities.
The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to public interest litigations accusing him of delivering hate speech. Filed by several notable figures, the petitions claim Sarma's statements potentially incite societal division and violence against minority communities. The court has set April 21 for the next hearing.
The petitions focus on controversial statements allegedly made by Sarma, which are claimed to encourage discrimination and economic and social boycotts against a specific minority group. The Chief Justice highlighted these concerns during a recent court session, but the BJP party was not named in the current notice.
High-profile lawyers represented the petitioners, while no legal representative appeared for the government. Petitioners called for interim measures restricting Sarma from making provocative statements, a request currently under court consideration. An inquiry by a Special Investigation Team has also been proposed.
