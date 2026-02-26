Left Menu

Interpol Red Notice Sought for British MP Tulip Siddiq Amid Corruption Charges

A court in Bangladesh ordered an Interpol red notice for the arrest of British MP Tulip Siddiq on corruption charges related to a real estate project. Siddiq, connected to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, faces multiple charges despite contesting them. Bangladesh's Anti-corruption Commission is actively pursuing her arrest.

British MP
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, a court in Bangladesh's capital has instructed authorities to seek an Interpol red notice for the arrest of British Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq on corruption charges. Siddiq, linked to Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, faces accusations concerning a real estate project in Dhaka.

The corruption charges stem from allegations that Siddiq used her connections with Hasina to unfairly award land to a private company in Dhaka's Gulshan area. Despite Siddiq's assertion of her British citizenship and denying any wrongdoing, the Bangladesh Anti-corruption Commission is intensifying efforts to pursue legal actions against her.

Siddiq, previously sentenced in other corruption cases involving Hasina, resigned from her ministerial role in the British government last year amid scrutiny over her familial ties. The current government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, continues to navigate the political landscape following the ousting of Hasina in 2024.

