Thrill-Riding Teens Busted: Navi Mumbai Theft Spree Unraveled

Two juveniles in Navi Mumbai have been apprehended for allegedly stealing 13 motorbikes, an official announced on Friday. The teenagers, aged 15 and 17, reportedly committed the thefts not for financial gain, but for the thrill of joyriding, according to senior inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi of the Nerul police station.

The pair is alleged to have taken five motorbikes from Nerul, three from Kharghar, two from Koparkhairane, and one each from Sanpada, Uran, and Dongri. Their method involved riding the stolen bikes until the fuel was exhausted, then abandoning them.

Through a meticulous examination of CCTV footage from 110 locations, the police managed to identify and intercept the duo while they were riding a stolen bike in the Wonder Park area of Nerul. All stolen vehicles have since been recovered. Inspector Naikwadi stated that the juveniles' parents have been notified, and counseling alongside legal proceedings will follow under the Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)