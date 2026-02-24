Protest against VC turns violent in JNU, police register FIR

Several students were injured in a late-night clash between two student groups at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, with the Left groups and the ABVP accusing each other of unleashing the violence, and authorities vowing to crack down on any unruly behaviour on campus. Tensions flared on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after a protest against the vice-chancellor turned violent around 1.30 am on Monday. Following the incident, Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a complaint from the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of JNU regarding an incident involving JNUSU leaders and their associates on the intervening night, police officials said. According to police, an FIR has been registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(2) (rioting), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant to deter them from their duty), 132 (assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging their duty), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Officials said the investigation has been taken up, and further details are awaited. The Left-backed Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for an equality march, ''Samta Juloos'' towards the East Gate on Sunday night, demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order. While the protesters alleged that the administration did not engage with them and instead allowed the ABVP members to confront them, the Right-wing student body blamed the Left groups for instigating the violence. Pandit recently triggered a row after she said in an interview that communities ''cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card'', with the JNUSU terming the remarks ''casteist'' and ''insensitive'' to marginalised communities. Videos shared by the rival student bodies purportedly showed masked people hurling stones and roaming with sticks on the campus. Sharing a video showing a few people hurling stones on the campus, Left-affiliated student groups alleged that ABVP members started stone pelting when they gathered for a protest. The ABVP also shared videos showing masked people walking inside the campus before the violence broke out. Naming several students from the Left-backed student groups, the ABVP accused them of starting a physical altercation and later throwing stones at the ABVP members, even attacking women students. The JNUSU, on its part, alleged that students demanding an apology and resignation of the vice- chancellor for her ''casteist'' remarks were attacked with stones and bricks, leaving several injured and forcing many to take shelter inside the central library. In a statement, the JNUSU named several ABVP members, accusing them of leading a mob. It also accused Pandit of not addressing them despite being aware of the protest. ''Members of the ABVP threw stones and bricks at the encampment site and physically attacked the protesting students with sticks, creating an atmosphere of fear on campus,'' the statement said. It added that the JNUSU has called for a 'Long March' to the Ministry of Education on February 26, and reiterated its demand for the vice-chancellor's resignation. The university authorities, meanwhile, said that they have taken serious note of the incident and warned of strict action against any unruly behaviour on campus. In an official statement, the JNU administration said that several academic buildings inside the campus were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students. ''The protesting students entered the central library and reportedly threatened the unwilling students, intimidated them to join the protest. It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on campus on the night of February 22. The JNU administration has taken very serious cognisance of these disturbing incidents,'' the statement said. Condemning the violence, it added, ''Strict action is being taken under university rules and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Classes and other academic activities are continuing as scheduled.'' The ABVP earlier held a press conference, claiming that the protest turned violent after Left-backed groups attacked students studying in the reading rooms, alleging that a mob of about 150-200 people attacked ABVP activists on campus. It also claimed that many of its supporters had to be hospitalised after being attacked. Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Monday voiced concern over reported violence on the JNU campus, alleging that the ''leadership'' of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was increasingly resembling the events leading up to the January 5, 2020, violence. In its statement, the teachers' body referred to the VC's recent remarks on caste and the UGC Equity Regulations, claiming they reflected a pattern of hostility towards social justice. While reiterating its demand that the VC step down, JNUTA appealed to students to maintain restraint and not fall prey to provocation. On allegations that it was the ABVP which instigated the violence, former JNUSU general secretary Vaibhav Meena claimed at the presser that Left-back students demanded the closure of reading rooms during their late-night protest, and when the students did not agree to it, they resorted to violence. ''The protesters led by the JNUSU resorted to violence. Six to seven ABVP members had to be admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital. We have their medico-legal case (MLC) reports,'' Meena claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)