Terror at Pahalgam: Survivors' Harrowing Accounts

Vinubhai Dabhi and his wife Lilaben recount their terrifying experience of surviving a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Part of a group of 20 attending a spiritual discourse, they witnessed the killing of young Smit Parmar. Survivors criticize the lack of security presence during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:03 IST
In a horrifying incident at Pahalgam, Vinubhai Dabhi from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and his wife Lilaben detailed their survival story of a terrorist attack. The couple was part of a group attending a discourse in Srinagar when chaos erupted as gunfire began.

During the attack, Dabhi was hit by bullets while escaping, and his wife witnessed the shocking murder of 20-year-old Smit Parmar. The frightening experience left them traumatized, questioning the absence of security forces in the area.

Amidst the carnage, the couple managed to reach a hospital with Army assistance. Survivors, including Khushi Vaghela, expressed concern over the inadequate security presence, noting the recent capture of terrorists nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

