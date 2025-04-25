Mysterious Death of Drummer Raises Questions in Poonch

In a chilling discovery, the body of a man was found under mysterious circumstances at a bus stand in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The local police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

The deceased was later identified as Mohammad Arif, a known professional drummer from the area, whose lifeless body was found in the early hours by startled locals. They promptly informed authorities about the grisly find.

Initial police observations have noted what appears to be animal bites on the man's body. The police have moved the body to a nearby hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death and have registered a case to delve deeper into the incident.

