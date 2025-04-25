Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran and Netherlands Exchange Accusations

The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador following accusations from the Netherlands that Iran was behind two assassination attempts. The Dutch intelligence agency's report led to the diplomatic spat. Iranian officials dismissed the claims as baseless, blaming speculative influences from local security and Israel.

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the Dutch ambassador to Tehran, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations. This move followed the Netherlands' summoning of Iran's envoy over allegations that Iran orchestrated two assassination attempts.

According to IRNA, a spokesperson from Iran's foreign ministry labeled the Dutch accusations as "laughable" and accused the Netherlands of acting on "suspicions or assumptions" without solid evidence. The Iranian official further criticized the influence of Israel on Dutch intelligence agencies.

The accusations stem from a report by the Dutch intelligence agency, AIVD, which linked Iran to assassination attempts in the Netherlands and Spain. Two men had been detained in Haarlem, with one suspect also implicated in an attack on Spanish politician Alejo Vidal-Quadras. Iran has vehemently denied these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

