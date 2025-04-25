Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Major Exam Paper Leak Arrested in Bihar

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, also known as Sanjeev Mukhiya, was arrested by Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit for masterminding the NEET-2024 paper leak. Previously wanted for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam leak, Singh's gang also participated in exam frauds across multiple Indian states including Bihar, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:52 IST
The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit has made a significant arrest, capturing Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET-2024 exam paper leak. The arrest occurred in the state capital after a joint operation by police forces.

Singh, known as Sanjeev Mukhiya, has a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head. He was a technical assistant at a Nalanda government college and has been actively involved in several exam paper leaks, including the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam in March 2024.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing the NEET paper leak, and Mukhiya's gang is believed to have a vast network impacting recruitment exams across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, officials revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

