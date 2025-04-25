Cyber Attack on Army College of Nursing: Website Hacked
The website of the Army College of Nursing was hacked, displaying graphic visuals and a banner crediting 'TEAM INSANE PK'. The attack highlighted a disturbing image linked to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The college, located in Jalandhar Cantonment, operates under the Army Welfare Education Society and not the Indian Army.
The Army College of Nursing's website fell victim to a cyber attack, where hackers defaced the site with unsettling visuals.
On Friday evening, the institution's landing page was overtaken by a banner proclaiming, 'YOU ARE HACKED!!! TEAM INSANE PK,' accompanied by imagery tied to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Despite its name, the college, situated at Jalandhar Cantonment, is an autonomous body under the Army Welfare Education Society and not under direct Indian Army control.
