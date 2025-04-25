Left Menu

Brazil's Ex-President Collor Begins Prison Sentence Amid Corruption Scandal

Former Brazilian President Fernando Collor has been arrested to begin an eight-year, 10-month prison sentence following his 2023 corruption conviction. The case involves receiving multi-million reais payments for facilitating contracts between BR Distribuidora and UTC Engenharia. The arrest stems from Operation Car Wash, impacting influential figures across Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:55 IST
In a significant development, Fernando Collor, former president of Brazil, has been arrested to commence his eight years and 10 months prison sentence for corruption. This follows his 2023 conviction for accepting bribes amounting to 20 million reais to facilitate lucrative contracts for the construction of fuel distribution bases.

The notorious Operation Car Wash, a sweeping corruption investigation, once again comes to the forefront, implicating top political figures across Latin America. Collor's involvement included aiding contracts between BR Distribuidora, once state-controlled, and construction firm UTC Engenharia by leveraging his political influence.

Collor's arrest follows a decisive order by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who underscored the need for his immediate imprisonment despite ongoing legal appeals by Collor's defense team. This landmark case reinforces the judiciary's stance on expediting justice against corruption involving high-profile public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

