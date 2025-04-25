New Era of Transparency: Odisha's Chief Information Commissioners Take Oath
Retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida was sworn in as Odisha's Chief Information Commissioner. Ex-IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal, and advocate Kalpana Pattnaik also took oath as State Information Commissioners. The ceremony was presided over by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards strengthening transparent governance, retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida was inaugurated as Odisha's Chief Information Commissioner on Friday.
Alongside Parida, ex-IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal, and Kalpana Pattnaik, a prominent advocate of the Orissa High Court, took their oaths as State Information Commissioners.
The solemn ceremony was overseen by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan and witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries including assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, ministers Suresh Pujari, Prithiviraj Harichandan, and KC Patra, as well as Odisha Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Satrughana Pujahari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland SIT Probes IAS Officer for Harassment Allegations
President Murmu Inspires New IAS Officers to Lead with Integrity
Suspended IAS Officer N Prasanth Challenges Chief Secretary's Decision on Hearing Transparency
President Murmu's Charge to IAS Officers: Upliftment through Integrity
Kerala CM Defends IAS Officer Amid Patriarchal Criticism