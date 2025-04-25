Delhi's Silent Protest: Markets Shut Down Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The bustling markets in Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, and Sadar Bazar, fell silent on Friday. Over 900 markets participated in a 'Delhi Bandh', a protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported that over 8 lakh shops supported the bandh, leading to an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore for the day. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which led the protest, emphasized it was more than a mere demonstration; it was a stand against terrorism.

Rallies were held from Chandni Chowk to Red Fort, with traders calling for justice. Protesters donned black ribbons, advocating for strict action against the perpetrators, as part of a united call to end terrorist violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)