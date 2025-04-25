Left Menu

Delhi's Silent Protest: Markets Shut Down Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Delhi's major markets, including Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk, observed a 'Delhi Bandh,' protesting the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead. Over 8 lakh shops closed, leading to a significant trade loss. Traders united, demanding justice and urging a government response against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:35 IST
Delhi's Silent Protest: Markets Shut Down Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling markets in Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, and Sadar Bazar, fell silent on Friday. Over 900 markets participated in a 'Delhi Bandh', a protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported that over 8 lakh shops supported the bandh, leading to an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore for the day. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which led the protest, emphasized it was more than a mere demonstration; it was a stand against terrorism.

Rallies were held from Chandni Chowk to Red Fort, with traders calling for justice. Protesters donned black ribbons, advocating for strict action against the perpetrators, as part of a united call to end terrorist violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025