Senior Citizens Scammed: Call Center Fraud Uncovered

A raid in Delhi uncovered a scam targeting senior citizens, involving fake interest-free loans. Over 132 cases with stolen amounts in crores were reported. Three suspects were arrested and mobile evidence revealed a widespread operation. The investigation started after a 70-year-old reported losing Rs 1.40 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:46 IST
Delhi police have arrested three suspects after raiding a call center involved in defrauding senior citizens by promising interest-free loans, an official revealed Friday.

Seized mobile phones exposed a staggering 132 fraud cases, amounting to several crore rupees, highlighting an elaborate scam operation targeting vulnerable elders.

The investigation began when a 70-year-old victim reported losing Rs 1.40 crore, leading authorities to trace the fraudulent calls to a Delhi-based center, where arrests were made.

