Senior Citizens Scammed: Call Center Fraud Uncovered

Delhi police have arrested three suspects after raiding a call center involved in defrauding senior citizens by promising interest-free loans, an official revealed Friday.

Seized mobile phones exposed a staggering 132 fraud cases, amounting to several crore rupees, highlighting an elaborate scam operation targeting vulnerable elders.

The investigation began when a 70-year-old victim reported losing Rs 1.40 crore, leading authorities to trace the fraudulent calls to a Delhi-based center, where arrests were made.

