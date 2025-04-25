Senior Citizens Scammed: Call Center Fraud Uncovered
A raid in Delhi uncovered a scam targeting senior citizens, involving fake interest-free loans. Over 132 cases with stolen amounts in crores were reported. Three suspects were arrested and mobile evidence revealed a widespread operation. The investigation started after a 70-year-old reported losing Rs 1.40 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi police have arrested three suspects after raiding a call center involved in defrauding senior citizens by promising interest-free loans, an official revealed Friday.
Seized mobile phones exposed a staggering 132 fraud cases, amounting to several crore rupees, highlighting an elaborate scam operation targeting vulnerable elders.
The investigation began when a 70-year-old victim reported losing Rs 1.40 crore, leading authorities to trace the fraudulent calls to a Delhi-based center, where arrests were made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement