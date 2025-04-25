Major Assault on Naxal Stronghold: Operation Intensifies in Bastar
A large-scale operation involving 10,000 security personnel targets Naxalites along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border for five days. Despite the call from Maoists for peace talks, security forces continue their high-stakes effort to dismantle the PLGA battalion No. 1, amid rising tensions in the region.
A robust counter-insurgency operation involving around 10,000 security personnel continues to unfold along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. As it enters the fifth day, authorities strive to dismantle key elements of the Maoist stronghold, even as the Naxalites call for a cessation of hostilities in favor of peace talks.
The operation, one of the largest in the Bastar region, is backed by multiple police and paramilitary units. Its primary aim is to defeat the PLGA battalion No. 1, predominantly holed up in the forested areas of Karregutta and Durgamgutta. Despite casualties, authorities remain hopeful for a favorable outcome.
Maoists, through a statement from their leadership, underscore their willingness for peace talks, accusing the government of preferring violence. Meanwhile, security forces emphasize their commitment to protecting lives, pledging a defensive stance unless attacked. The situation remains fluid with the operation's ultimate success yet to be determined.
