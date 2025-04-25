India and World Bank Host Seminar to Tackle Beggary Through SMILE Initiative

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE), Government of India, in collaboration with the World Bank, convened a powerful seminar titled “Population Out of Reach – SMILE (Beggary)” to deliberate on inclusive strategies for the rehabilitation of beggars, the homeless, and the destitute. The event, part of an ongoing knowledge-sharing series, brought together leading national and international voices to explore pathways for building stronger, more inclusive social protection systems.

Empowering the Marginalized: Voices from the Top

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, inaugurated the seminar as the Chief Guest. His address underscored the importance of listening to individuals who have personally transitioned out of beggary, recognizing their lived experiences as crucial to shaping effective policies. He noted that a holistic understanding—spanning social, religious, and economic dimensions—is essential to effectively addressing the problem.

Adding a global perspective, Ms. Benedicte Leroy De La Briere, Lead Economist at the World Bank, delivered the keynote address. She highlighted the significance of foundational support elements like identity documentation, financial inclusion, and healthcare access. Emphasizing the importance of partnerships, she noted that the World Bank’s engagement with India’s Ministry of Social Justice has yielded valuable field insights to inform evidence-based interventions.

SMILE Initiative – Progress and Path Forward

Shri Ajay Srivastava, Economic Advisor (MoSJ&E), provided updates on the SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme. He reported that around 18,000 individuals have been identified under this program, with 1,612 already rehabilitated. He assured that rehabilitation efforts are being scaled to cover the remaining population.

Ms. Debolina Thakur, Joint Secretary and Economic Advisor at DoSJ&E, emphasized the universality of these challenges, noting parallels in global contexts and commending both domestic and international organizations for their dedication and innovations.

Learning from the World: Global Best Practices

Participants benefited from exposure to international best practices:

Ethiopia: Mr. Alemseged W Yohannes Bedane showcased the Urban Destitute Support Programme, which has successfully reintegrated thousands of homeless individuals through structured interventions.

Brazil: Ms. Beatriz Oliani and Ms. Camila Cabral shared insights into São Paulo’s urban social welfare strategies, focusing on policy coherence and responsive service delivery.

Local Innovations: Insights from Indian States and NGOs

India’s diverse initiatives were brought to the fore through dynamic presentations by government representatives and grassroots organizations:

Ms. Anuradha Chagti (Secretary, Social Welfare, Chandigarh Administration) and Shri Snehil Kumar Singh (District Collector, Kozhikode) shared administrative perspectives on local rehabilitation strategies.

NGOs such as Atchayam Trust (Tamil Nadu), PRAWES (Madhya Pradesh), UMMEED (Uttar Pradesh), and Udayam Homes (Kerala) narrated real-life interventions and innovative models tailored to regional challenges.

Academic and policy reflections were delivered by Ms. Neena Pandey, Head of the Department of Social Work, and Dr. Tarique, Founder of Koshish Trust, who emphasized community-centric models and ethical rehabilitation practices.

Towards a More Inclusive India

The hybrid format of the seminar enabled participation from a wide range of stakeholders including World Bank officials, social policy experts, grassroots leaders, and students of development studies. Engaging dialogue sessions focused on building structured frameworks, identifying actionable solutions, and ensuring data-driven policy development.

The Department of Social Justice concluded the seminar by reaffirming its commitment to creating inclusive platforms for continuous dialogue and innovation. The SMILE initiative, bolstered by collaborations like this seminar, stands as a testament to India’s evolving approach to social justice and empowerment.