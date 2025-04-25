Drunk Youth Arrested After Setting Motorcycle on Fire

A young man was arrested for allegedly robbing and setting fire to a motorcycle after its owner, Baisal Khan, refused to give him a ride, police reported on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday near Bhanakpur. According to Khan, the suspect, Pushpendra, intercepted him and began verbally assaulting him. Pushpendra threatened Khan's life and demanded a ride, which was refused.

After stealing the motorcycle, Pushpendra torched it at Jat Chowk. Following Khan's complaint, an FIR was filed, and Pushpendra was arrested. Faridabad police disclosed that Pushpendra is addicted to drugs, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)