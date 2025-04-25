Delhi Tightens Visa Rules for Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, declared the implementation of strict measures to enforce the Centre's mandate ensuring no Pakistani nationals remain in India past the stipulated deadline.

On Thursday, India announced the revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, compelling a return of Indian nationals amidst growing tensions that followed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended exceptions exclusively to medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas. The Delhi government is closely monitoring compliance and pledges action against any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)