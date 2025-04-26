Left Menu

Former Taliban Commander Pleads Guilty to Hostage Crisis

Haji Najibullah, a former Taliban commander, has pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges involving American journalist David Rohde and two Afghans in 2008-2009. He faces life imprisonment. Najibullah also admitted involvement in attacks on U.S. troops. The case highlights the ongoing U.S. commitment to disrupt terrorism.

A Taliban ex-commander has admitted guilt in the kidnapping of an American journalist and two Afghan nationals, as announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday. Haji Najibullah, aged 49, faces life imprisonment for the abductions of David Rohde, a past Reuters journalist, in 2008-2009.

In a case highlighting the Taliban's violent targeting of allied troops, Najibullah pled guilty to charges related to attacks on U.S. forces between 2007 and 2009. His admission reflects direct ties to assaults resulting in American casualties.

The FBI underscored Najibullah's blatant disregard for life, while U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton emphasized the relentless pursuit of justice against global terrorist acts, reaffirming commitment to protecting American lives.

