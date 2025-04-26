Former Taliban Commander Pleads Guilty to Hostage Crisis

A Taliban ex-commander has admitted guilt in the kidnapping of an American journalist and two Afghan nationals, as announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday. Haji Najibullah, aged 49, faces life imprisonment for the abductions of David Rohde, a past Reuters journalist, in 2008-2009.

In a case highlighting the Taliban's violent targeting of allied troops, Najibullah pled guilty to charges related to attacks on U.S. forces between 2007 and 2009. His admission reflects direct ties to assaults resulting in American casualties.

The FBI underscored Najibullah's blatant disregard for life, while U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton emphasized the relentless pursuit of justice against global terrorist acts, reaffirming commitment to protecting American lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)