Vendetta Unfolds: The Dark Tale of a Revenge Killing in Jaroda

In a tragic revenge killing in Jaroda village, a young man named Rahul was shot dead. The alleged perpetrator, Manish, claimed it was retaliation for Rahul's involvement in his mother's murder in 2021, leading to arrests and a murder charge against Manish and his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jaroda village as a 21-year-old man was shot dead in what law enforcement calls a 'revenge killing.' The victim, Rahul, was allegedly killed by Manish, aged 22, and three others, rooted in a bitter feud dating back to 2021.

According to Shambhu, the victim's father, the enmity began when Manish's mother protested against eve-teasing and was subsequently shot dead, allegedly by Rahul and his accomplices. Circle Officer Rupali Rao reported that a murder case has been filed against Manish and his three associates: Ravi, Vinit, and Behru.

Police successfully apprehended Manish, who confessed to the crime, stating that he sought retribution for his mother's death, implicating Rahul as involved in her 2021 murder, as stated by the Circle Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

