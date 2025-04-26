Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: Homes of Suspected Terrorists Razed

Authorities have demolished homes of suspected terrorists in Kashmir Valley following the Pahalgam attack. Demolition sites include residences in Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts. The operation aims to curb terrorism after the attack that claimed 26 lives. Homes targeted were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives involved in anti-national activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation against terrorism, authorities have demolished the homes of suspected terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, officials confirmed. The crackdown follows the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people lost their lives.

The houses in Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam were razed late Friday night. Among them was Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh's home in Pulwama; he was trained in Pakistan in 2018 and infiltrated the Valley recently.

Other sites linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in Shopian and Kulgam were also destroyed. Security forces had earlier evacuated surrounding areas after explosives were found while searching homes of accused individuals linked to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

