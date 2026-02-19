Burkina Faso Under Siege: Coordinated Militant Attacks Intensify

Over the past week, Islamist militants have orchestrated deadly attacks across multiple regions in Burkina Faso, resulting in the deaths of numerous soldiers and civilians, according to internal reports referenced by Reuters.

The militant group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, linked to Al Qaeda, demonstrated an enhanced ability to coordinate attacks across vast territories. The Burkinabe military, which took control in a 2022 coup with promises of improved security, is facing heightened challenges as militant activities increase.

Significant assaults occurred in multiple towns, including Bilanga, Titao, Tandjari, and Nare, as well as the eastern city of Fada N'Gourma and northern Ouahigouya. These incidents underscore the government's struggle to contain the violence, which has also affected neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)