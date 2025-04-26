Left Menu

IT Professional Arrested in Thane for Repeated Rape and Harassment

A 24-year-old IT professional from Bhiwandi was arrested for repeatedly raping and harassing a woman in Thane, Maharashtra. The suspect allegedly promised marriage, intimidated the victim, and demanded Rs 2 lakh to end ties, even creating a fake Instagram account to post her photos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:02 IST
IT Professional Arrested in Thane for Repeated Rape and Harassment
  • Country:
  • India

An IT professional from Bhiwandi has been arrested in Thane district, Maharashtra, for severe offenses including repeated rape and harassment. Authorities reveal the 24-year-old suspect allegedly promised the victim marriage while subjecting her to intimidation and harassment.

Spanning from August 10, 2024, to April 23 this year, the victim alleges the accused repeatedly violated her trust and posed serious threats. The man threatened to distribute objectionable photos of the victim on social media platforms if she failed to comply with his demands.

Further investigation reveals the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from the victim to end their relationship permanently. Upon refusal, he created a fake Instagram account to share their photos. Police are continuing to probe the serious allegations against the suspect.

