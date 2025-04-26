Devastating Explosion Rocks Local Firecracker Factory

An enormous blast rocked a firecracker factory in Nihal Khedi village, prompting immediate concerns over potential damage and loss. The explosion's sound echoed across a two-kilometer radius, according to officials on the scene.

Local authorities have not confirmed casualties, but the explosion's force was powerful enough to collapse the building. Firefighters and district officials are at the scene, managing the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

Villagers argue that illegal firecracker factories are prevalent in the area, criticizing the administration for negligence in regulatory enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)