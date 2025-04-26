Mother Granted Bail in Controversial Pune Porsche Crash Case
The mother of a teenager involved in a fatal Porsche crash in Pune has been released on interim bail, four days after the Supreme Court's directive. She was the first among ten accused in a blood sample-swapping case to be released. The court imposed several conditions on her bail.
The mother of a 17-year-old involved in a tragic Porsche accident in Pune stepped out of jail on Saturday, following interim bail granted by the Supreme Court. Two people lost their lives in the crash, and the mother is accused of swapping her blood sample with her son's to hide his inebriated state.
This case involves multiple individuals, including the boy's father and medical personnel allegedly complicit in the blood sample switch. In its decision, the Supreme Court required a Pune court to set the bail conditions. While the prosecution sought strict bail terms, including barring the woman from staying in Pune, the court rejected certain restrictions.
The court imposed typical conditions, such as a Rs 1 lakh bond, passport submission, weekly police station appearances, and notification of her mobile location. The defense argued strict conditions were unnecessary as the chargesheet had been filed.
