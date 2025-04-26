Pakistani Nationals in Maharashtra Ordered to Exit Amid Escalating Tensions

The Central government has ordered 55 Pakistani nationals residing in Maharashtra on short-term visas to depart the country by April 27. This directive comes in response to increasing tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mainly tourists.

In a nationwide directive, the External Affairs and Home ministries have instructed Pakistani nationals to leave India by the end of the specified deadline. An official from Maharashtra's state home department disclosed the current distribution: 18 are in Nagpur, 19 in Thane city, 12 in Jalgaon, and three in Pune, with others scattered across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Raigad.

Local unit commanders have been tasked with ensuring these individuals exit the country by the deadline. However, not all regions have received formal communication, as seen in Nashik, where six Pakistani women reside without clear deportation orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)