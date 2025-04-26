Bomb Threats Shake Hotels in Capital
Multiple bomb threats sent via email targeted hotels in the state capital, leading police to deploy bomb disposal units and conduct inspections. The threats, including an IED at the Hilton in Thiruvananthapuram, were later deemed hoaxes, similar to recent incidents at government offices.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, a series of bomb threats via email targeted various hotels in the state capital, sparking a swift police response. Bomb disposal squads, accompanied by dog units, were dispatched to carry out thorough inspections across the affected locations.
An official from the Cantonment police station reported that, despite the alarming nature of the threats, nothing suspicious was discovered during the checks, which are ongoing. The email indicated potential IED explosions at several hotels, including the centrally located Hilton Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.
This wave of bomb threats follows a pattern observed over the last few months, involving similar email threats to district collectorates, Revenue Divisional Officer offices, and the Kerala High Court. Authorities have consistently ruled these incidents as hoaxes after comprehensive investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bomb Threats and Escalating Security Measures for Salman Khan
Israel's Troop Presence in Gaza: Indefinite Security Measures
Security Measures Simplified: Atishi's Security Downgraded to 'Y' Category
Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Security Measures in Murshidabad
Pahalgam Attack: Tensions Soar in J&K Amid Heightened Security Measures