Bomb Threats Shake Hotels in Capital

On Saturday, a series of bomb threats via email targeted various hotels in the state capital, sparking a swift police response. Bomb disposal squads, accompanied by dog units, were dispatched to carry out thorough inspections across the affected locations.

An official from the Cantonment police station reported that, despite the alarming nature of the threats, nothing suspicious was discovered during the checks, which are ongoing. The email indicated potential IED explosions at several hotels, including the centrally located Hilton Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

This wave of bomb threats follows a pattern observed over the last few months, involving similar email threats to district collectorates, Revenue Divisional Officer offices, and the Kerala High Court. Authorities have consistently ruled these incidents as hoaxes after comprehensive investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)