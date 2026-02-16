Bomb Threat Shakes Uttar Pradesh Courts: Security Measures in Full Swing
Bomb threats received by district courts in Uttar Pradesh set off extensive security operations involving bomb squads and police forces. Despite the alarming messages, no suspicious items were discovered. Similar threats targeted courts in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and schools in Gujarat, prompting heightened security across regions.
16-02-2026
District courts across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, were thrown into disarray following bomb threats, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement agencies.
Authorities deployed bomb and dog squads in response to early-morning emails warning of explosive devices within the court premises. No suspicious items were found during the thorough searches.
Security operations extended to other states including Karnataka and Uttarakhand, with schools in Gujarat also receiving threats. Investigations to traceback the emails and ensure ongoing safety are underway.
