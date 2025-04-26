Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Houthis Launch Missile at Israel

Tensions rise as Yemen's Houthi rebels fire a ballistic missile at Israel, intercepted before entering Israeli territory. This follows the Houthis' vow to escalate attacks in response to U.S. strikes and Israel's actions in Gaza, promising to expand their targeting of Israel and impacting Red Sea shipping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sign of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched a ballistic missile targeting southern Israel, according to military sources. The missile, intercepted in its flight, prompted sirens in multiple Israeli regions.

Yahya Saree, the Houthis' military spokesperson, declared the attack aimed at Israel's Nevatim Airbase, linking it to heightened U.S. military actions. Washington claims these strikes are intended to neutralize threats to Red Sea maritime routes due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Houthis have announced plans to intensify their operations against Israel, citing solidarity with the Palestinian cause in Gaza. This includes over a hundred maritime attacks in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas conflict reignited in late 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

