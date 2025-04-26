Hotel Manager Faces Legal Action Over Hosting Omani Nationals Without Compliance

An FIR has been registered against the management of a hotel in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area. The hotel accommodated five Oman nationals without following due procedures, according to officials on Saturday.

Police sources revealed upon investigation that five Omani citizens had been staying at Hotel Vienna Inn for two weeks. Their documentation check revealed non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

Lucknow East Zone DCP Shashank Singh explained that the hotel management failed to complete Form C, mandatorily updating authorities about a foreign national's stay. Legal actions against owner Gaurav Kashyap and manager Adil are underway as local intelligence investigates further.

(With inputs from agencies.)