A Legacy of Compassion: Farewell to Pope Francis

Presidents, royalty, and mourners gathered on a poignant Saturday to say goodbye to Pope Francis during a solemn funeral ceremony. Renowned for his dedicated advocacy for migrants, the downtrodden, and the environment, Francis' legacy was emphasized by a cardinal who urged the continuation of his compassionate efforts.

Among the dignitaries present, former U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his past disagreements with Francis on key issues, was seated beside foreign leaders as they paid their respects in St. Peter's Square. The opposite side was lined with cardinals set to elect a successor, deciding the future direction of the Church.

The death of Francis, at 88, prompted a meticulously planned farewell, blending ancient rituals and modern diplomacy. As mourners applauded his efforts, the departed pontiff's legacy continued to resonate, leaving questions about the Church's future direction post-Francis.

