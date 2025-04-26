Left Menu

A Legacy of Compassion: Farewell to Pope Francis

World leaders, dignitaries, and mourners paid tribute to Pope Francis at a poignant funeral, recalling his dedication to migrants, peace, and environmental causes. The funeral marked the end of his transformative 12-year papacy. Trump and Ukraine's Zelenskiy held a meeting during the event, spotlighting ongoing global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:00 IST
A Legacy of Compassion: Farewell to Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Presidents, royalty, and mourners gathered on a poignant Saturday to say goodbye to Pope Francis during a solemn funeral ceremony. Renowned for his dedicated advocacy for migrants, the downtrodden, and the environment, Francis' legacy was emphasized by a cardinal who urged the continuation of his compassionate efforts.

Among the dignitaries present, former U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his past disagreements with Francis on key issues, was seated beside foreign leaders as they paid their respects in St. Peter's Square. The opposite side was lined with cardinals set to elect a successor, deciding the future direction of the Church.

The death of Francis, at 88, prompted a meticulously planned farewell, blending ancient rituals and modern diplomacy. As mourners applauded his efforts, the departed pontiff's legacy continued to resonate, leaving questions about the Church's future direction post-Francis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025