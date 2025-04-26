Veterinary Community Honored as Pillars of Rural Economy on World Veterinary Day

In a heartfelt tribute to the unsung guardians of India's livestock wealth, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, celebrated World Veterinary Day 2025 by organizing a grand National Workshop today at New Delhi.

The event was a resounding call to recognize the pivotal role veterinarians play in ensuring the health of animals, safeguarding public health, and sustaining rural economies.

A Grand Inauguration: Valuing Silent Protectors

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, who saluted the veterinary fraternity, calling them the "backbone of rural economy and national biosecurity." With India boasting a colossal livestock population of 536 million, the minister emphasized that nearly 70% of rural households rely on animals for income, food, and security.

Prof. Baghel passionately stated, "There is no healthy India without healthy animals," while committing to modernize veterinary infrastructure, enhance skill development, and future-proof India’s animal health systems.

"Animal Health Takes a Team": A Call for Collaboration

This year’s World Veterinary Day theme, "Animal Health Takes a Team," was highlighted as an urgent reminder of the need for collective action among veterinarians, para-veterinary staff, researchers, and public health professionals. Prof. Baghel detailed key milestones under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), aiming to control Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) by 2025 and eradicate it by 2030. So far, an impressive 114.56 crore FMD vaccines and 4.57 crore Brucellosis vaccines have been administered nationwide.

He also praised the growing adoption of advanced reproductive technologies such as sex-sorted semen and in vitro fertilization (IVF), setting an ambitious vision for 100% IVF usage to elevate breed quality and livestock productivity.

Indigenous Breeds, Digital Platforms, and Disease Surveillance

Prof. Baghel celebrated India's indigenous livestock breeds for their resilience and adaptability to local climates. Stressing the importance of sustainable livestock systems, he advocated integrating modern biotechnologies with traditional knowledge.

The Minister lauded initiatives like the National Digital Livestock Mission (Bharat Pashudhan), enabling real-time disease monitoring and livestock traceability, critical for managing zoonotic threats. He emphasized India’s proactive adoption of the One Health approach, acknowledging veterinarians as front-line defenders against emerging pandemics.

Secretary DAHD’s Vision for a Transformed Veterinary Ecosystem

Speaking virtually, Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD, made a clarion call for a comprehensive overhaul of India’s veterinary sector. She credited veterinarians for India's stature as:

World’s largest dairy producer

Second in global table egg production

Fourth-largest meat producer

While India has made significant strides in IVF, cattle immunization, and dairy equipment manufacturing, she spotlighted the critical shortage of veterinary professionals. Ms. Upadhyaya proposed:

Expanding veterinary education seats

Building state-of-the-art veterinary colleges

Modernizing curriculums with practical, clinical expertise

Boosting public-private partnerships

Mainstreaming animal welfare programs

She also called for synchronized inter-state vaccination drives and emphasized veterinarians’ role as the first line of defense for national biosecurity.

International Recognition and Global Collaboration

Joining the workshop virtually from Rome, Dr. Thanawat Tiensin, Assistant Director-General and Chief Veterinarian at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), praised India's leadership in global One Health efforts. He acknowledged India's recent success in securing funding under the Pandemic Fund for Animal Health Preparedness, underscoring the country's strategic role in veterinary public health.

Spotlight on Animal Welfare and Food Security

Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner and Chairman of the Animal Welfare Board of India, stressed the inextricable link between animal welfare and public health. He applauded India’s advances in:

Mass vaccination drives

Early detection of animal diseases

Digital tracking systems for livestock health

He emphasized that animal welfare is not just compassion—it is a foundation for food safety and healthier livestock systems, crucial for preventing future pandemics.

Engaging Workshops and Student Involvement

The day-long event also featured:

Technical sessions on the role of generic medicines to improve access and affordability

Discussions on preventing zoonotic transmission (e.g., avian influenza)

Strategies to strengthen Integrated Disease Surveillance

Focus on enhanced human-animal data sharing

An online national quiz drew participation from hundreds of veterinary students, injecting youthful energy into the day’s deliberations and building the next generation of animal health leaders.

National and International Participation

The workshop attracted over 250 in-person delegates and more than 3,000 virtual attendees, including:

Senior officials from ICAR , National Veterinary Councils , FAO , WOAH , and WHO

Directors of national research institutes

Vice Chancellors of several veterinary universities

Veterinary professionals, students, researchers, and farmers

Distinguished dignitaries included Ms. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, DAHD, and Dr. Ramashankar Sinha, Additional Secretary, DAHD, reflecting the event’s national importance.

A Future Fueled by Veterinary Excellence

World Veterinary Day 2025 served as a resounding reaffirmation of the critical, often underappreciated, role veterinarians play in keeping India's livestock, economy, and public health resilient. It spotlighted how collaboration, innovation, and strong leadership can transform veterinary services into a bulwark against emerging global threats, while boosting livelihoods and food security.

As India strides forward, fueled by veterinary excellence, its livestock sector promises to be stronger, safer, and more sustainable for generations to come.