Bihar Ensures Timely Departure of Pakistani Nationals Amid Visa Restrictions

The Bihar government announced the departure of 19 Pakistani nationals who had visited the state, ensuring they left prior to the April 27 visa deadline. The move follows the Centre's suspension of Pakistani visas after the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, only Pakistani nationals on medical and long-term visas remain in Bihar. The state's officials have been directed to enforce the Centre's visa suspension decision strictly.

The Information and Public Relations department highlighted that Patna Police have confirmed the presence of female Pakistani nationals, many on long-term visas, and one woman is undergoing trial in Patna.

