Imran Khan Attack Case: Key Verdict Unveiled in Gujranwala

In a landmark verdict, the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced Muhammad Naveed to life imprisonment on multiple terrorism-related charges. This came in connection to an attack in November 2022 that injured former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court found Naveed guilty of other serious offences, including terrorism and the murder of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf activist, while acquitting him on charges directly related to injuring Khan, as Khan and others failed to appear in court.

Naveed's concurrent sentences signify a major decision, amidst allegations from Khan that top government officials orchestrated the assassination attempt. Despite the charges, a formal FIR against these officials was not registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)