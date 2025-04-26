Left Menu

Solidarity and Condemnation: Nepal and India Unite Against Terrorism

The Indian Embassy organized a condolence meeting in Nepal to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. Key leaders from Nepal, along with the Indian diaspora, condemned the attack and reaffirmed a united commitment to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A solemn ceremony was held at the Indian Embassy in Nepal on Saturday in remembrance of the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26, including a Nepali citizen.

High-ranking officials, including Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, joined members of the Indian diaspora to pay their respects and express their condemnation of the attack, highlighting the shared resolve of Nepal and India to eliminate terrorism.

The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, which marks the most significant violence in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019's Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

