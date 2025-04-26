Solidarity and Condemnation: Nepal and India Unite Against Terrorism

A solemn ceremony was held at the Indian Embassy in Nepal on Saturday in remembrance of the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26, including a Nepali citizen.

High-ranking officials, including Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, joined members of the Indian diaspora to pay their respects and express their condemnation of the attack, highlighting the shared resolve of Nepal and India to eliminate terrorism.

The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, which marks the most significant violence in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019's Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)