Heroic Sacrifice: The Story of Shubham Dwivedi

Shubham Dwivedi, recently married and a businessman from Kanpur, tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Identifying himself as a Hindu allowed others to escape, a moment that highlighted his bravery. Consequently, his wife, Ashanya, is pushing for him to be granted martyr status by the government.

The attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, drawing criticism regarding the delayed response of security personnel. Ashanya hopes the government will acknowledge her husband's sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)