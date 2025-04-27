Left Menu

Security Forces Intensify Crackdown with House Demolitions in Kashmir

Security forces have demolished the homes of three active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian districts. This action follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths and heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Authorities aim to dismantle terror networks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 08:20 IST
In a decisive action to dismantle terror networks, security forces have demolished the residences of three active terrorists in the districts of Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities report that the demolition comes in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead and has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Among the houses destroyed were those of Adnan Shafi in Shopian, Amir Nazir in Pulwama, and Jameel Ahmad Shergojri in Bandipora. This brings the total number of demolished homes linked to terrorists and their operatives to nine since the Pahalgam attack.

