Security Forces Intensify Crackdown with House Demolitions in Kashmir

In a decisive action to dismantle terror networks, security forces have demolished the residences of three active terrorists in the districts of Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities report that the demolition comes in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead and has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Among the houses destroyed were those of Adnan Shafi in Shopian, Amir Nazir in Pulwama, and Jameel Ahmad Shergojri in Bandipora. This brings the total number of demolished homes linked to terrorists and their operatives to nine since the Pahalgam attack.

