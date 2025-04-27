Left Menu

FBI Director Supports India Against Pahalgam Attack

FBI Director Kash Patel condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, voicing full support for India and acknowledging the ongoing threat of terrorism. Patel praised security forces for their actions, while the US government also expressed solidarity with India, urging justice for the attack's perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:56 IST
FBI Director Supports India Against Pahalgam Attack
Kash Patel
  • Country:
  • United States

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, committing full support to India in the aftermath. He described the attack as a stark reminder of the ongoing threats posed by terrorism worldwide.

Patel praised the timely response of the security forces following the attack, which saw 26 lives lost, predominantly tourists. The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for what is now the deadliest attack in the Valley since 2019.

The incident has drawn widespread international condemnation, with US officials, including the State Department and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, standing firmly with India. They urged for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, underscoring America's support for India's fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025