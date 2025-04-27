FBI Director Supports India Against Pahalgam Attack
FBI Director Kash Patel condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, voicing full support for India and acknowledging the ongoing threat of terrorism. Patel praised security forces for their actions, while the US government also expressed solidarity with India, urging justice for the attack's perpetrators.
FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday firmly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, committing full support to India in the aftermath. He described the attack as a stark reminder of the ongoing threats posed by terrorism worldwide.
Patel praised the timely response of the security forces following the attack, which saw 26 lives lost, predominantly tourists. The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for what is now the deadliest attack in the Valley since 2019.
The incident has drawn widespread international condemnation, with US officials, including the State Department and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, standing firmly with India. They urged for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, underscoring America's support for India's fight against terrorism.
