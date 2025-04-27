Desperate Plea for BSF Jawan's Safe Return from Pakistan
Rajani, wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu held by Pakistan Rangers, plans to visit Ferozepur for updates. Sahu was detained when he accidentally crossed the border. Efforts for his release are ongoing, but his family remains anxious and plans to appeal to higher authorities for his return.
Rajani Sahu, wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, is in distress as she plans a crucial visit to Ferozepur, Punjab. Her husband, currently detained by Pakistan Rangers, crossed the border inadvertently.
The incident occurred while Sahu escorted farmers near the border and sought rest under a tree. A flag meeting between Indian and Pakistani forces has yet to yield results.
The anxious family seeks government intervention, while Rajani prepares for potential travel to Delhi if plans to meet senior officials in Ferozepur are unsuccessful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
