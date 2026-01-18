Left Menu

Assam's Border Vigil: Nabbing and Pushing Back Infiltrators

Fourteen foreign nationals were apprehended and expelled from Assam, India, amidst heightened border security measures. The Assam Chief Minister emphasized continued vigilance against illegal infiltrators, with efforts to secure state borders, especially the 267.5 km shared with Bangladesh. Stringent checks are in place amidst political tensions in neighboring Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:03 IST
Assam's Border Vigil: Nabbing and Pushing Back Infiltrators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the detention and subsequent expulsion of 14 foreign nationals caught entering the state illegally. This stringent measure is part of the ongoing mission to secure Assam's borders, particularly against illegal infiltration.

The Chief Minister did not specify the origins or ethnicities of these individuals but stressed the state's commitment to tracking down and expelling unauthorized entrants. The alarming rise in such activities has prompted authorities to maintain a firm stance on border security.

Assam shares a 267.5-kilometer international border with Bangladesh, with integrated checkpoints to monitor and control cross-border movement amid political upheaval in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Indian citizens are permitted to return via designated entry points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026