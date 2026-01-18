Assam's Border Vigil: Nabbing and Pushing Back Infiltrators

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the detention and subsequent expulsion of 14 foreign nationals caught entering the state illegally. This stringent measure is part of the ongoing mission to secure Assam's borders, particularly against illegal infiltration.

The Chief Minister did not specify the origins or ethnicities of these individuals but stressed the state's commitment to tracking down and expelling unauthorized entrants. The alarming rise in such activities has prompted authorities to maintain a firm stance on border security.

Assam shares a 267.5-kilometer international border with Bangladesh, with integrated checkpoints to monitor and control cross-border movement amid political upheaval in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Indian citizens are permitted to return via designated entry points.

(With inputs from agencies.)