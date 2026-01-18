Assam's Border Vigil: Nabbing and Pushing Back Infiltrators
Fourteen foreign nationals were apprehended and expelled from Assam, India, amidst heightened border security measures. The Assam Chief Minister emphasized continued vigilance against illegal infiltrators, with efforts to secure state borders, especially the 267.5 km shared with Bangladesh. Stringent checks are in place amidst political tensions in neighboring Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the detention and subsequent expulsion of 14 foreign nationals caught entering the state illegally. This stringent measure is part of the ongoing mission to secure Assam's borders, particularly against illegal infiltration.
The Chief Minister did not specify the origins or ethnicities of these individuals but stressed the state's commitment to tracking down and expelling unauthorized entrants. The alarming rise in such activities has prompted authorities to maintain a firm stance on border security.
Assam shares a 267.5-kilometer international border with Bangladesh, with integrated checkpoints to monitor and control cross-border movement amid political upheaval in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Indian citizens are permitted to return via designated entry points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire and Strategic Realignments in Syrian Northeast
U.S. and Mexico Strengthen Partnership Against Border Security Challenges
Northeast Nigeria Faces Deepening Food Crisis Amid Aid Cuts
Senior IPS officer Praveen Kumar named new chief of Border Security Force (BSF): Govt order.
A construction crane falls on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 4, reports AP.