Border Arms Cache Unveiled in Punjab

The Punjab Police recovered weapons, including AK 47 rifles, near Narot Jaimal Singh. Investigations suggest Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Rinda dispatched the arms, intending a crime spree. Police found three AK 47s, magazines, pistols, and cartridges. A case was registered against Rinda for violations under several legal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathankot | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police made a significant discovery on Saturday when they uncovered a stash of arms and ammunition at Narot Jaimal Singh near the border. The cache included three AK 47 rifles.

According to a senior police official, the shipment was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, aiming to commit sensational crimes. This operation comes after law enforcement received critical intelligence about the potential presence of illegal weaponry in the area.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Border Range, Sandeep Goel, confirmed that the Pathankot police seized the arms and opened a case against Rinda. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on the involvement of ISI-backed networks.

