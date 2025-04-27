Left Menu

Delhi's Initiative: Sheltering the Stray Cows

The Delhi government plans to address the issue of stray cows by surveying cow shelters and creating a financial support scheme. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the cultural and societal importance of cows, announcing efforts to establish legal measures for their protection and improved shelter facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:23 IST
Delhi's Initiative: Sheltering the Stray Cows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to manage the issue of cows wandering the capital's streets. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans to survey cow shelters, aiming to devise a scheme for providing financial assistance to ensure their efficient operation.

At a public meeting at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana, Gupta highlighted the cultural reverence for cows, often considered a motherly figure, and addressed the alarming situation of cattle roaming and often meeting accidents on busy roads. She called upon cattle owners to house bovines in designated areas outside city limits.

In pursuit of cow conservation, the government plans to introduce a new law aimed at curbing cow exploitation and negligence. Provisions have been made for the establishment and maintenance of additional shelters. Data from the assembly revealed over 25,000 complaints linked to stray cows causing traffic disruptions and accidents in early 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025