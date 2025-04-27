Delhi's Initiative: Sheltering the Stray Cows

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to manage the issue of cows wandering the capital's streets. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans to survey cow shelters, aiming to devise a scheme for providing financial assistance to ensure their efficient operation.

At a public meeting at Gramin Gaushala in Bawana, Gupta highlighted the cultural reverence for cows, often considered a motherly figure, and addressed the alarming situation of cattle roaming and often meeting accidents on busy roads. She called upon cattle owners to house bovines in designated areas outside city limits.

In pursuit of cow conservation, the government plans to introduce a new law aimed at curbing cow exploitation and negligence. Provisions have been made for the establishment and maintenance of additional shelters. Data from the assembly revealed over 25,000 complaints linked to stray cows causing traffic disruptions and accidents in early 2023.

