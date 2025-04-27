A Russian military commander has relayed to President Vladimir Putin that the dispersed remnants of the Ukrainian army in Russia's Kursk region will soon face destruction. RIA news agency reported this development on Sunday.

The commander mentioned that they have regained control of the settlement of Gornal, with Russian troops entrenched in the streets. Efforts to clear forested areas west and south of Gornal continue. President Putin emphasized on Saturday that a Ukrainian offensive in Kursk had completely failed, asserting that Moscow had expelled them from their final stronghold in the region.

Contrary to these reports, Kyiv insists that its forces have not been fully ousted from Kursk. They claim continued operations within the region and in Belgorod, a neighboring Russian area.

