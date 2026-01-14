Left Menu

Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, plan a trip to Moscow for talks with President Putin, according to reports. The meeting may occur this month, though exact details depend on the situation in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:16 IST
Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

White House representative Steve Witkoff, accompanied by Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, is reportedly planning a diplomatic visit to Moscow. Their agenda includes a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as indicated by Bloomberg News citing informed sources.

This diplomatic mission could take place within the month. However, the specifics remain tentative and may be delayed due to ongoing unrest in Iran, the report suggests.

As of now, Reuters has not corroborated the Bloomberg news report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India
2
Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challenges

Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challeng...

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

 India
4
Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative session: Minister Patil.

Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative sess...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026