Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:16 IST
White House representative Steve Witkoff, accompanied by Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, is reportedly planning a diplomatic visit to Moscow. Their agenda includes a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as indicated by Bloomberg News citing informed sources.
This diplomatic mission could take place within the month. However, the specifics remain tentative and may be delayed due to ongoing unrest in Iran, the report suggests.
As of now, Reuters has not corroborated the Bloomberg news report.
