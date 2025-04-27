Thiruvananthapuram Airport Bomb Threat Proves to Be Hoax

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was the target of a bomb threat via email on Sunday morning, which authorities confirmed was a hoax. The airport's official email account received the threat.

In response, Kerala police and CISF conducted a thorough search of the airport premises but found no suspicious items. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee implemented precautionary security measures, said airport authorities.

The airport management is actively coordinating with security agencies, a spokesperson stated. Despite the scare, airport operations continued smoothly, with passenger and staff safety prioritized. This incident followed similar fake bomb threats received by major institutions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)