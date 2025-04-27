Only One Pakistani Remains in Assam Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Amid mounting diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that only one Pakistani national resides in the state. Married to a local in Tinsukia, she has applied for a long-term visa. The state has sought guidance from the Centre on her status.
In the aftermath of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, only one Pakistani national remains in Assam, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The individual in question is married to a local resident of Tinsukia district and has applied for a long-term visa. With the recent terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has urged Pakistanis with short-term visas to leave the country.
The Assam government has reached out to the Centre to clarify the foreign national's status, while the region copes with the aftermath of tightened diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
